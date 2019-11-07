Ford Mustang Lithium: One-off electric concept sparks a stir

The aggressive looks of the all-electric concept Ford Mustang Lithium. — Picture courtesy of Ford via AFP

DETROIT, Nov 7 — Ford has presented a high-powered all-electric version of its Mustang, produced in collaboration with German parts manufacturer Webasto, at the Sema Show, which is set to run in Las Vegas until November 8, 2019.

Although it is a concept that will never go into production, Ford caused a sensation with the new Mustang, which no doubt benefits from all-electric technology that will soon be seen on the road in its forthcoming emissions-free models.

Although it did not provide extensive details about the concept's performance, the American manufacturer did point out that the all-electric Ford Mustang produces over 900 hp (671 kW) of power.

Its powertrain is supplied by an 800-volt battery developed by Webasto, and the driver of the Mustang can opt to make use of a six-gear manual transmission, which is unprecedented in an electric vehicle.

Lastly, the Mustang Lithium offers four different drive modes — Valet, Sport, Track, and Beast — which are accessible via its 10.4-inch dashboard touch-screen.

The exhibition of the concept comes at a particular time for Ford, which has planned a highly charged news flow for the last quarter of 2019. On November 18, the manufacturer is set to unveil its new all-electric SUV, which, to boot, is also "inspired" by the Mustang. — AFP-Relaxnews