Honda Jazz goes hybrid and gets a makeover

The new 'Crosstar' version of the Honda Jazz should be available sometime in 2020. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Oct 24 — Honda took to the Tokyo car show to show off the new generation of its Jazz monospace, also known as the Fit in some markets. Following the new all-electric Honda unveiled in Frankfurt, here comes a totally redesigned hybrid Jazz.

Following the 2013 debut of its first hybrid, Honda is coming back to hybrid engines with the Jazz, at least as far as the international market is concerned. The manufacturer used the occasion to unveil the “e:Technology” label, which will be given to all of the Japanese manufacturer’s upcoming electric cars. A potential all-electric version of the Jazz could also be reserved for the Japanese market.

Getting its world premiere in Tokyo, the new Jazz is curvier, with more imposing headlights. In spite of having been turned into a hybrid, the new Jazz manages to maintain a comfortable interior, due to the ingenious placement of all of the motorization elements directly in the chassis as well as under the hood. The gas tank is thus located under the front seats in the middle of the chassis, a first for the segment.

In spite of showing off its new Jazz to the public, Honda remains mum on the cumulative power, gas consumption and range of its new hybrid.

The Jazz will nonetheless be equipped with a number of driving aids, including its Honda Sensing technology, upgraded as of this model by a new wide angle high-definition camera that scans the vehicle’s immediate surroundings to detect possible dangers, as well as recognizing the edges of the road and its markings. The Honda Jazz will also be equipped with a collision mitigation brake system that detects cars, cyclists and pedestrians and should be as effective by day as by night, adaptive cruise control and a lane departure warning system.

This new generation also brings to market a new version of Jazz named “Crosstar,” designed in the purest of crossover styles. The idea is to take the same interior and engine as the Jazz, but with a slightly higher driving position, an exclusive front grille and a built-in roof rack.

The new version of one of the Jazz’s main rivals, the Toyota Yaris, is also expected to be unveiled in Tokyo. — AFP-Relaxnews