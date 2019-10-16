Toyota unveils new Yaris with more horsepower under the hood

The first image of the Toyota Yaris IV. — Picture courtesy of Toyota via AFP-Relaxnews

TOKYO, Oct 16 — Toyota has unveiled the fourth generation of its Yaris, which will debut at the Tokyo Motor Show, set to take place October 25-November 4, 2019. Its main new features are added power — and safety.

This new Yaris shows off an all-new global platform for compact cars (TNGA, for “Toyota New Global Architecture”). As a direct consequence, the car becomes slightly shorter, wider and lower than its current incarnation, with a lower center of gravity.

The new generation is also showing the world a new face, including a redesigned grille and new headlights. Inside, drivers benefit from a colour Head Up display that projects a variety of information and driving alerts on the windshield, such as directions and speed limits. The Yaris IV also adds a number of features that add to all of the passengers’ comfort, such as a wireless smartphone charger, a JBL audio system, as well as mood lighting.

The Yaris IV is propelled by a new three-cylinder gas engine, while a new 1.5-litre Dynamic Force hybrid system, will offer a 15 per cent increase in combined power. It is worth noting that its new lithium-ion battery is said to be both lighter and more powerful.

Toyota is also focusing on active safety, including Low-Speed Acceleration Control and a pre-collision safety system, as well as central airbags, which are a world-first for the segment, to protect occupants from side collisions.

Availability and price range remain to be announced. Since the 1999 debut of the Yaris, Toyota has sold over four million of the model in Europe alone, including over 500,000 hybrid models.

The 46th Tokyo Motor Show takes place October 25 to November 4, 2019 (tokyo-motorshow.com). — AFP-Relaxnews