Morris Commercial teases return of the J-Type van

Morris Commercial teases the new J-type van: the Morris JE. — Picture courtesy of Morris Commercial via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, Oct 15 — Over 70 years after the original model launched in 1949, Morris Commercial is bringing back the iconic J-type van; this time, however, it’s going to be electric.

After having secured the right to the Morris Commercial name, a British brand under which a series of vehicles were made from the mid-1920s to the late ‘60s, the resurrected company — now functioning as a UK-based startup — has begun teasing the return of J-type van originally launched in 1949.

The all-new, all-electric Morris JE – a 21st-century re-imagining of the iconic Morris J-type van. The first of a new era of Morris Commercial vehicles committed to an electrified and sustainable future.https://t.co/tnP9sRTfib#MorrisCommercial #MorrisJE #ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/IH54jToG23 — Morris-Commercial (@MorrisComm) October 14, 2019

The Morris JE, though not an exact replica of the model launched 70 years ago, “takes the DNA and values of the original van and brings it up to date in a fun, funky and contemporary design” with an all-electric powertrain.

Apart from these global statements about the upcoming “light commercial vehicle,” the company only published a few darkened teaser images of the model.

The JE is only the first of a series of electric vehicles Morris Commercial plans to launch, though no information has yet been disclosed about those. The 21st century rendition of the J-type van is slated to be unveiled this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews