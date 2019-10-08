Tesla owners could soon swap car horn sound for goat sound

Tesla horns could soon sound like goats according to the company's CEO. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 9 — Over the weekend, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla owners will soon be able to customise their vehicle’s horn and movement sounds.

In typical Elon Musk fashion, the Tesla CEO announced over the weekend via Twitter that customized horn and movement sounds will soon be available for Tesla vehicles.

While this feature doesn’t come as a surprise considering the US NHTSA’s recently published proposal — a document that could potentially require automotive manufacturers to give hybrid and all-electric vehicle owners an assortment of pedestrian alert sounds to choose from — the sounds that Musk promised would be available caught his audience off-guard.

Customized horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 6 October 2019

Though it is expected that traditional horn and car movement sounds will be available to Tesla owners to select, Musk revealed a series of unconventional options that are sure to make pedestrians — and other drivers — look twice.

Without specifying which noise would be a horn sound and which would be a movement sound, Musk stated on Twitter that coconut, fart, and goat sounds will be selectable options for Tesla models in the near future. In response to a user who asked if owners could just upload their own sound clips, he said that he “will consider.” — AFP-Relaxnews