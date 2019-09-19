Bugatti unveils first prototype of €30,000 Baby II car for kids

Bugatti unveils the first prototype of the Bugatti Baby II. — Picture courtesy of Bugatti

PARIS, Sept 19 — Earlier this year, Bugatti announced that it was reviving the 1926 Bugatti “Baby” — a kid-friendly version of the 1924 Bugatti Type 35 race car — in celebration of the brand’s 110-year anniversary and customers got their first look this week.

At the Geneva Motor Show this past March, Bugatti showed off the first, 3D-printed design model of the Baby II — a car inspired by the original Baby created in 1926 — to celebrate the company’s 110-year anniversary. And this week the first prototype (created in partnership with The Little Car Company) was introduced to customers in Molsheim, France, the birthplace of the brand, where they’ll be able to give it a test drive.

The first Baby model, based on the Bugatti Type 35 race car of the 1920s, was a half-scale version of the iconic car designed for Ettore Bugatti’s youngest son which ended up going into commercial production. About 500 were made throughout the ‘20s and 30s.

Introducing the beautiful Bugatti Baby II... re-imagined, remastered and reborn for 2019 pic.twitter.com/iLSFJg4TZs — The Little Car Company (@thelittlecar_co) September 18, 2019

Instead of being half-size, the second generation of the model is a three-quarter replica of the Type 35 allowing it to be driven by children and adults alike thanks to a sliding pedal box. According to the President of the brand, “The Bugatti Baby II has grown up to be more of a teenager now”.

Similarly to the original, the Baby II is powered by a RWD electric powertrain, though only the 2019 iteration is available with two different drive modes: One for kids and one for adults. The “child” mode has a top speed of 20km/h whereas the “adult” mode can reach speeds of up to 45km/h.

Only 500 units of the model were set to be manufactured and, within three weeks, all cars were sold. Production will begin at the start of next year and continue throughout 2020 and 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews