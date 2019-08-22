World’s first production minivan to be displayed at the UK’s Concours of Elegance 2019

The 1936 Stout Scarab will be on display at the Concours of Elegance in September. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, Aug 22 — Yesterday, the directors of the UK’s Concours of Elegance 2019 announced that the vehicle credited as “the world’s first minivan” will be on display at this year’s classic car show at the Hampton Court Palace.

In 1936, the world’s very first production minivan was launched, and at this year’s Concours of Elegance 2019, one of the only nine model units ever created will be on display.

While the Stout Scarab van was created by William Bushnell Stout, a journalist and engineer, he never had the opportunity to see his invention’s success, as he died after nine were manufactured. At the time, he had hoped that the Scarab would be wildly successful with the company producing 100 a year, but the price tag of the model kept that dream from reality; during 1936, US$5,000 was worth what US$100,000 (RM400,000) is today.

The Scarab that will be on display at the show is “said to be the scene of a meeting between General Eisenhower and Charles de Gaulle during the Second World War.” It was then used to transport monkeys for a circus until it was put on display in a German museum. The current owners restored the model in 2001, and since then it has been kept in top condition.

The 1936 minivan will be on display in the gardens of the Hampton Court Palace from September 6 to 8 alongside legendary Bentleys, Aston Martins and Ferraris. — AFP-Relaxnews