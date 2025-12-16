PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — Sabah’s tourism industry recorded 4.2 per cent growth, generating RM13.7 billion in 2024, and contributing 12 per cent to the state’s economy, up from 11.7 per cent the previous year, according to figures published today by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in the Sabah Regional Tourism Satellite Account 2024.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement that Sabah’s tourism sector was driven by retail trade activity, which rose by 3.2 per cent, followed by accommodation and food and beverage services, which increased by 3.5 per cent.

He added that transport services and the retail sale of automotive fuel grew by nine per cent, while travel agencies and other reservation services, along with cultural, sports and recreational activities and other tourism-related services, recorded growth of 5.9 per cent in 2024.

Mohd Uzir said retail trade continued to be the largest contributor to Sabah’s tourism economy at 47.3 per cent, followed by accommodation and food and beverage services, which accounted for 29.7 per cent.

He said travel agencies and cultural, sports and recreational services contributed 13.5 per cent, while passenger transport services and the retail sale of automotive fuel accounted for 9.5 per cent.

“Internal tourism consumption in Sabah jumped 46.5 per cent to RM12.1 billion in 2024, up from RM8.2 billion the previous year, buoyed by inbound tourism expenditure,” he said.

He said inbound tourism expenditure accounted for 51.1 per cent in 2024, up from 50.9 per cent the previous year, while domestic tourism expenditure stood at 48.9 per cent, slightly down from 49.1 per cent.

He explained that inbound tourism expenditure rose to RM6.2 billion, driven by strong growth in passenger transport services and the retail sale of automotive fuel, which increased by 64.5 per cent.

He said international tourists accounted for 49.1 per cent of total inbound tourism expenditure, supported by the expansion of direct flight connections to Kota Kinabalu from South Korea, China and Brunei.

“Arrivals from Peninsular Malaysia accounted for 40.6 per cent, while Sarawak contributed 10.3 per cent,” he said.

Regarding domestic tourism expenditure, Mohd Uzir stated that it grew strongly by 45.9 per cent in 2024, primarily driven by shopping activities, which contributed 43.8 per cent, and transport services and the retail sale of automotive fuel, at 18.2 per cent.

“Key destinations for domestic tourists include Kota Kinabalu, Kundasang, Semporna and Tawau. In terms of contributions, shopping activities remained the largest contributor at 43.8 per cent, followed by accommodation and food and beverage services at 31.6 per cent,” he said.

He added that employment in Sabah’s tourism industry grew to 387,600 in 2024, up from 362,700 the previous year, representing a 6.9 per cent increase.

“This increase was driven by retail trade, which grew by 8.3 per cent, followed by accommodation and food and beverage services at 5.6 per cent,” he said.

“In terms of contributions, employment in Sabah’s tourism industry was dominated by retail trade, which accounted for 44.5 per cent, while accommodation and food and beverage services contributed 41.6 per cent in 2024,” he said. — Bernama