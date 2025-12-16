KUANTAN, Dec 16 — Pahang Police have successfully dismantled a syndicate specialising in creating apps for fraudulent activities, at a house in Puncak Lestari, Mentakab, Temerloh.

Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said five suspects were arrested around 6.50pm on December 2, comprising five local men and women, two male Chinese nationals, and one Indonesian woman.

“They are aged between 29 and 39. The group was also involved in a non-existent foreign currency exchange fraud, targeting victims in China,” he said during a press conference at the Pahang police contingent headquarters today.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects had occupied the premises since July, allegedly working as customer service officers with monthly salaries ranging from RM2,500 to RM4,000.

This operation represents the third scam centre to be dismantled in Pahang this year, following raids in Genting Highlands and Bera.

Yahaya highlighted a concerning trend in fraud losses, with figures from January to November this year amounting to RM90.3 million, an increase from the just over RM80 million recorded in the same period last year. — Bernama