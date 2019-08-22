2019 Perodua Axia now open for booking

The 2019 Perodua Axia model comes in six variants of E,G, GXtra, SE, AV and a new STYLE variant. — Picture via Facebook/Perodua

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) is now taking orders for the 2019 Perodua Axia, with prices starting from RM24,090 to RM43,190 (on-the-road and before insurance for Peninsular Malaysia).

The model comes in six variants of E,G, GXtra, SE, AV and a new STYLE variant.

It is powered by a 1.0 litre 1KR-VE engine with variable valve timing, connected to a five-speed manual transmission on the E variant, and an electronically-controlled four speed automatic transmission on all other variants.

Perodua President and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0, the suite of driver safety assistance which debuted the Aruz seven-seater SUV in January, is also incorporated in the Axia range of the AV variant, making it the most affordable car in Malaysia with such a feature.

The ASA 2.0 comprises Pedestrian Detection (up to 50 km/h), Pre-Collision Warning (up to 100 km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (up to 80 km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control.

“By bringing ASA 2.0 to the 2019 Perodua Axia, we are bringing advanced safety technology to the people, just like we did with the third-generation Perodua Myvi back in 2017.

“The additional features coupled with Axia’s renowned fuel efficiency, practicality, spaciousness, low ownership costs, ease to drive and dependability, while maintaining affordability, means it now offers more value than ever before,” said Zainal.

The 2019 Perodua Axia comes with a five-year/150,000 km warranty, whichever comes first. — Bernama