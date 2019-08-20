Porsche’s first fully electric model also has its first Apple Music integration

Porsche’s Taycan will be the brand’s first model to feature complete Apple Music integration. – Handout via AFP

ROME, Aug 20 — Porsche announced today that the Taycan — soon to be the company’s very first fully electric vehicle — will also be their first car to come with complete Apple Music integration.

Early this morning, Porsche announced that they’ve collaborated with Apple to bring future owners of the company’s first fully battery-powered EV an integrated Apple Music streaming experience, a first for the brand.

Directly from the vehicle’s touchscreen display, users with an Apple Music subscription will be able to stream music from Apple’s 50 million track library via in-car cellular connectivity. Owners will automatically be given three years of built-in internet data with their purchase of the EV.

Porsche’s native voice assistant will be compatible with Apple Music, allowing users to request Apple Music songs, playlists, albums, and radio stations by voice alone.

Also with a Taycan purchase, owners will get six months of Apple Music free. Those with existing subscriptions will get three months free of charge.

Furthermore, the model will come with Apple CarPlay support.

The Porsche Taycan is scheduled to make its official debut in September. — AFP-Relaxnews