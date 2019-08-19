Drako Motor’s first production model makes its world premiere at The Quail (VIDEO)

Drako Motors’ first production model, the electric Drako GTE supercar, launched over the weekend at The Quail. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 — On Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, California startup Drako Motors unveiled the Drako GTE, a luxurious all-electric supercar that puts out 1,200 hp.

Late last week, the Silicon Valley-based startup Drako Motors unveiled its first production model, a limited production electric supercar called the Drako GTE.

According to the company, the four-passenger sedan is the result of “nearly a decade of unrelenting design, engineering and track development.” Its all-electric quad motor powertrain puts out 1,200 hp and 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 206 mph.

Thank you to @thequailevents, for a spectacle filled with wonderful company and unforgettable cars. #DrakoGTE #Supercar #Drakomotors pic.twitter.com/GVQILLvCJC — Drako Motors (@drakomotors) August 18, 2019

The exterior is sculpted with contours spanning the grille to the rear, highlighting the vehicle’s fluid and aerodynamic design.

Quattro Manettino, Drako’s powertrain control system, has been tuned to offer the driver upmost control of elements like torque vectoring, slip control, power distribution, and regenerative braking. Owners can further optimize their driving experience by selecting one of six road surface conditions: race, track, dry, rain, snow, or ice.

Even though the supercar has been designed with track-like performance in mind, the Drako GTE also accommodates family traveling. Not only does the car offer space for four people, but also luggage for each.

Though the company does not offer 0 to 60 mph acceleration specs or the estimated range, the top speed is likely outshined by Tesla’s upcoming electric Roadster, a model which can sprint to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds. The Drako will need to have an impressive range, as the Tesla iteration is predicted to reach 620 mph on a single charge for over US$1 million (RM4 million) less.

Only 25 units of the model are expected to be produced worldwide with a starting price of US$1.25 million. The company is currently accepting orders and deposits. Customer delivers are slated for 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews