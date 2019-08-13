Porsche launches most powerful Cayennes in the segment

Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé. — Picture courtesy of Porsche

STUTTGART, Aug 13 — Porsche has announced the launch of their most powerful Cayenne models yet — and they’re both hybrid.

Yesterday, Porsche revealed that the fastest Cayennes in the segment — the Turbo S and Turbo S Coupe — have been outperformed by two newly launched hybrid models: The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe.

Both are powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of putting out 541hp coupled with an electric motor producing 134hp. Together, the pair generates 670hp total and produces 663 lb.-ft of torque. The Cayenne Turbo and Cayenne Turbo Coupe produce just 541hp.

This new hybrid powertrain allows both models to sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 183mph; their gas-powered counterparts only reach 177mph.

A third, lower-tier model was launched yesterday, as well: The Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe. This coupe has a maximum power of 455hp, 0 — 60 mph acceleration time of 4.7 seconds, and a top speed of 157 mph.

All three hybrid models feature lime green brake calipers and have exteriors that have been slightly modified to increase model aerodynamics. Each comes standard with a Sport Chrono Package which specially tunes the vehicle for sporty performance.

The two high-performing models have been further enhanced with Porsche’s Ceramic Composite Brakes, Dynamic Chassis Control, and Torque Vectoring Plus.

All models arrive with a 2020 model year denotation and are available now. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid starts at US$161,900 (RM679,583), the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe starts at US$164,400, and the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe starts at US$86,400. — AFP-Relaxnews