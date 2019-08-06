MyCar is offering cheaper e-hailing fares for Merdeka month

From August 15 to 31, riders can use the promo code MYCARMERDEKA to get RM2 off a fare for a single journey. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Local e-hailing company, MyCar, has announced plans for the Merdeka month. Operations for the Grab alternative began in February of 2018, and MyCar tells us that they have more than 80,000 drivers enlisted on their platform, while around 2 million customers have registered since their launch date just over a year ago.

From August 15 to 31, riders can use the promo code MYCARMERDEKA to get RM2 off a fare for a single journey, which MyCar says is a way to thank their loyal customers that have supported their journey thus far. Do note that each customer will only be able to use the promo code twice during the promotional period.

In addition to that, the e-hailing company is also having a competition in conjunction with the #MyCarMerdeka campaign, known as “Tag & Menang” on Facebook and Instagram. To enter, MyCar customers will have to upload a MyCar-themed video or photo and tag it as #MyCarMerdekaContest to win an additional promo code of RM50. MyCar will also continue to offer cheaper prices during peak periods, although the e-hailing company says this is only for a limited time. To find out more, head to MyCar’s Facebook page or their Instagram page. — SoyaCincau