SEAT unveils adorable, eco-friendly compact quadricycle concept at MWC

SEAT unveils the Minimó concept at the 2019 Mobile World Congress. — Picture courtesy of SEAT

BARCELONA, Feb 27 — SEAT has unveiled the Minimó concept car, an all-electric two passenger cross between a motorcycle and a car.

On Monday, official opening day of the 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spanish car manufacturer SEAT — the brand selected by VW to “define the strategy and offer products geared towards urban micromobility” — took the wraps off the all-electric Minimó quadricycle concept designed to shrink inner-city congestion and reduce automobile emissions.

The tiny, two-seater car was described by the company as “combin[ing] the best of a motorcycle and a car” with similar dimensions to the Renault Twizy. Being just over two metres in length and 1.24 metres wide, no parking spaces, even motorcycle-designated spaces, are too small. In fact, in a single traffic lane, two Minimós could fit side by side.

The model features an “integrated battery swap system” that allows the 100-per-cent electric vehicle to charge up to full capacity in just a couple of minutes providing a range of more that 100 km.

5G is built-in to provide drivers and riders with a hyperconnected experience complete with Android Auto. SEAT president Luca de Meo even stated that the car is smart enough to recognise “whether the driver is 16 or 18 to adapt its speed to either 45 or 90 km/h,” though he didn’t go into details about that particular technology.

SEAT executives confirmed that a production version will debut in 2021. Shortly after, you may be spotting some Minimós speeding past you in the wild of urban traffic. — AFP-Relaxnews