Concept 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered hybrid unveiled ahead of Geneva debut (VIDEO)

PARIS, Feb 22 — The Concept 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered — unveiled yesterday by the French automaker — is the forerunner to a new range of top-performance hybrid production vehicles. The concept car will make its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, March 7-17.

This concept is a high-performance iteration of the Peugeot 508 Hybrid. It features three engines: A PureTech 200 gasoline engine, as well as a 110hp electric engine at the front and a 200hp electric engine at the rear. Plus, four-wheel drive promises exceptional performances, with this 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered concept managing 0-100kph in 4.3 seconds for a top speed of 250kph.

Peugeot claims the concept has CO2 emissions of just 49g/km and the ability to run for up to 50km in 100 per cent electric mode.

In terms of aerodynamics, the concept has an impressive 3D-printed valance with floating blades, specifically positioned to direct air towards the radiator. The 20-inch alloy wheel rims reveal a glimpse of the Peugeot Sport Engineered signature on the brake callipers.

On the inside, the Peugeot i-Cockpit is designed for performance with a compact steering wheel, head-up instrument panel and new “comfort-fit” seats. Plus, the 100 per cent Kryptonite 10-inch HD touchscreen and 12.3-inch head-up digital pad promise total immersion.

Peugeot Sport CEO, Bruno Famin, said in a statement: “Electrification has enabled us to develop the sportiest line ever seen at PEUGEOT! We dreamed of doing it and now we have realized our dream.” — Relaxnews