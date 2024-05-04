KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Individuals who made a Haj appeal for the 1445H/2024M season have started receiving notifications regarding the status of their applications, said Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) said the decisions were made based on considerations and the quota approved by the Saudi Arabian government for Malaysian pilgrims.

“Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has formed a special committee to review all Haj appeals. After thoroughly considering the appeals submitted by the applicants, the 31,600 quota has been fully allocated. The first flight will depart for the Holy Land on May 9,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

He was met after attending the Ramah Mesra programme involving mosques and Friday surau under the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) at Dataran Merdeka here today.

On May 2, TH revealed that it has received over 80,000 Haj appeals for the 1445H/2024M season.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who graced the event, distributed ‘duit raya’ to orphans, tahfiz students and single mothers.

Advertisement

Mohd Na’im said the programme brought together 130 mosques and Friday surau across the Federal Territory to prepare Hari Raya meals and distribute them to the community.

Asked about the statement from Perak Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Zahidi Wan Teh that boycotting a specific community is inconsistent with Islamic teachings and the ‘sunnah’ of Prophet Muhammad, Mohd Na’im expressed his respect for the view and said that it would be examined.

“Boycott is an individual choice. We respect the Perak Mufti’s opinion, and Insya-Allah, we will analyse it,” he said. — Bernama