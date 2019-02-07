Ones to watch at the Bonhams’ ‘Les Grandes Marques du Monde au Grand Palais’ auction

Vintage and classic cars are displayed ahead of the Bonhams’ ‘Les Grandes Marques du Monde’ vintage motor cars and motorcycles auction at the Grand Palais exhibition hall as part of the Retromobile vintage car show in Paris February 4, 2015. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 7 — Nine cars could break the €1 million (RM4.6 million) mark today at Bonhams’ prestigious annual “Les Grandes Marques du Monde au Grand Palais” auction in Paris.

Nearly 150 cars will go under the hammer in the auction, which also includes a host of memorabilia such as mascots, magazines, advertising posters and more.

This year sees German cars in the spotlight, with no fewer than five models estimated at over €1 million. A hardtop 1957 BMW 507 3.2-Liter Series I Roadster (estimated at €1.8-€2.2 million) could notably reach dizzy heights at auction. It is one of 34 models produced, features a majority of original parts and is in perfect working order.

An extremely rare 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A, having belonged to King Hussein of Jordan, could also fetch a princely sum (€1.7-€2.3M). Two other Mercedes cars — a 1955 300 SL “Gullwing” Coupé (€1.1-€1.5M) and a 1958 300 SL Roadster (€1-€1.2M) — are also estimated at over €1 million. Finally, a Ruf Porsche CTR2 Sport Prototype dating from 1997 is estimated at a tidy €1.3-€1.6M.

Other vehicles that could top €1 million at the sale are a 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 4th Series Supercharged Gran Sport Spider (€1.2-€1.6M), a 1928 Bugatti Type 43 Grand Sport Tourer (€1.25-€1.45M), a 1928 Bentley 6.5 Litre Four Light Weymann Fabric Sports Saloon (€1.2-€1.4M), and a 1956 Ferrari 250GT Berlinetta (€1-1.3M).

Note too that a 1966 Vanden Plas Princess, previously belonging to French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, who died in 2018, is estimated at €15,000-€25,000.

All of the models up for auction will be on show at the Grand Palais in Paris until today. — Relaxnews