JAKARTA, March 5 — Indonesia could withdraw from the Board of Peace (BoP) following recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran, the Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Ahmad Muzani said on Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto, Muzani told reporters that the possibility of leaving the BoP had been raised several times by the president, who emphasised that any withdrawal would need to be by mutual agreement, according to Antara News.

Indonesia initially joined the BoP with the aim of supporting the acceleration of Palestinian independence and contributing to the development, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Palestine, Muzani explained.

“However, the unilateral attacks by the US, which initiated the BoP, and Israel, a BoP member, against Iran, have prompted a re-evaluation of Indonesia’s role in the institution,” he said.

The discussion followed a national meeting at the Merdeka Palace on Tuesday evening (March 3), attended by former and current presidents including Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo, past vice presidents, former foreign ministers, political party leaders, and cabinet ministers.

“President Prabowo listened to various views, questions, and suggestions from all leaders present. The input will guide him in making decisions and shaping future policies,” Muzani added.