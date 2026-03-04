RIYADH, March 4 — The Saudi defence ministry said two cruise missiles were intercepted today over an area south of the capital Riyadh, and state media reported a separate drone attack was thwarted.

“Two cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed in Al-Kharj” district, a defence ministry statement said, while the official Saudi Press Agency cited a ministry spokesman as saying “nine drones were intercepted and destroyed immediately upon entering the Kingdom’s airspace”. The statements did not say who may be behind the attacks. — AFP