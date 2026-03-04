KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The final feasibility report for the Trans-Borneo Railway is expected to be completed by the middle of this year following additional engagement sessions with stakeholders in Sabah and Sarawak, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that if the proposed Trans-Borneo Railway project is implemented, it is expected to take decades to be fully realised. However, he emphasised that it is vital to establish a long-term plan now to serve as the “foundation” for the project.

“I have just received a preliminary briefing regarding the interim feasibility report for the Trans-Borneo Railway, and I have advised the consultants to take into account the economic plans of the Sarawak and Sabah state governments.

“This is to ensure that the proposed alignments truly serve as a catalyst for regional development. As the Transport Minister under the Madani framework, I am committed to seeing balanced development within the Malaysian Federation,” he said in a Facebook post today. — Bernama