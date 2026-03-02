KUWAIT CITY, March 2 — Kuwait intercepted hostile drones today, the third consecutive day of Iranian retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states in response to US and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic.

No injuries were reported after Kuwait air defences intercepted the majority of the drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa neighbourhoods, the state news ⁠agency cited the ⁠director-general of the ⁠civil defence as saying.

Loud ⁠bangs ⁠and sirens were heard earlier in Kuwait, according to a ⁠Reuters witness.

Tehran said it would target US bases in the region after the US and Israel launched strikes on ⁠Iran on Saturday.

It has also hit a range of civilian ⁠and commercial areas across Gulf cities, ⁠widening ⁠the conflict’s impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs. — Reuters