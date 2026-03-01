Logo
Most Read
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei adjusts his eyeglasses during a press conference in Tehran on May 10, 2024. — AFP pic
World  / 10 h ago

Iran confirms Khamenei’s death; Trump and Netanyahu call for uprising

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng today noted that EPF’s 6.15 per cent dividend for 2025 was lower than last year’s 6.3 per cent despite stronger economic indicators. — Bernama file pic
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Lim Guan Eng: Lower EPF returns raise concerns of economic inequality

Crab Bro Noodle House specialises in the viral crab roe noodles, which originated in Shanghai. — Picture by Ethan Lau
Eat-drink  / 11 h ago

A cornucopia of crab: Shanghai-style crab roe noodles at Kuala Lumpur’s Crab Bro Noodle House

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers a speech at the Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry breaking of fast event at Kompleks Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, February 28, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Anwar: Form Six reclassified as post-secondary education, placed under Higher Education Ministry

US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 27, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 10 h ago

Why is the US attacking Iran? The five reasons Trump gave for ‘Operation Epic Fury’

Gemini said A television screen broadcasts news on the day the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran in Vienna, Virginia, US on February 28, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 12 h ago

Is Ayatollah Khamenei dead? What we know after Trump claims Iran’s leader killed

President Donald Trump said Sunday the United States would hit Iran with ‘force that has never been seen before’ if the country retaliated against US and Israeli strikes that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. — AFP pic
World  / 6 h ago

Trump warns Iran: Hit back and we’ll unleash force like never before

A person views cars being sold in a showroom in Singapore. — TODAY pic
Singapore  / 11 h ago

Singapore’s S$0 down payment trap: How deceptive car loans fuelled RM43.7b in debt

An 11-second clip of the dispute at Bandar Seri Alam circulated on social media, leading to a police investigation. — Screengrab via Facebook/KOMUNITI BANDAR SERI ALAM
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Seven-day remand for Johor man who clung onto ex-wife’s car after friends smash her vehicle in Seri Alam

Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli said his remarks about contesting in GE16 under a different ticket did not amount to quitting PKR. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

‘No need for complicated interpretations’: Rafizi replies to PKR show-cause letter

Smoke rises over a hotel damaged in Dubai’s famed Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on February 28, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 12 h ago

World’s busiest aviation hub damaged as Iran strikes Dubai Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Palm Jumeirah

Rubble and debris cover a destroyed vehicle following a missile strike on a neighbourhood of the Iranian capital Tehran on February 28, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 5 h ago

Iran’s top generals wiped out: Chief of staff, defence minister killed in US-Israel strike

People hold signs and a banner during the “Stop the War on Iran” protest at Times Square in New York City on February 28, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 10 h ago

UN Security Council divided as US, Israel, Russia, China and Gulf States all take opposing sides on Iran war

A missile is intercepted as reported Iranian missiles are launched as seen from Doha, Qatar on February 28, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 8 h ago

Dubai and Doha rocked by second day of Iranian retaliatory strikes

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin called for amendments to two proposed constitutional bills on separating the Public Prosecutor and Attorney General roles and introducing term limits for the prime minister. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Hamzah: Opposition seeks amendments to AG–Public Prosecutor split, PM term limit bills

404

The page you're looking for does not exist!