WASHINGTON, Feb 20 — US President Donald Trump said Thursday he is ordering federal agencies to begin “identifying and releasing” government files related to UFOs and aliens, a potentially dramatic move sought for decades by some Americans.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs),” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

While he did not specify whether classified documents would be released to the public, Trump added that the files should include “any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.” — AFP