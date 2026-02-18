MANILA, ​Feb 18 — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte ‌said on Wednesday that she will ​run for president in the 2028 election.

Duterte said she ​was offering her “life, strength and future” in the service of the nation. Independent ‌opinion surveys rank her as ⁠a strong ⁠contender in ⁠the 2028 race.

Under ⁠the ⁠constitution, the president is limited to a single ⁠six-year term, which means incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, a political rival, cannot seek re-election.

Duterte is ⁠the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is ⁠currently detained in The Hague ⁠on ⁠murder charges linked to ​his bloody ​war on ‌drugs during his ​presidency. — Reuters