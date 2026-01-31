MOSCOW, Jan 31 — Russian President Vladimir Putin met the head of Iran’s top security body in Moscow yesterday, the Kremlin said, as Donald Trump sought to force Tehran to make a deal on its nuclear programme.

“The head of state received in the Kremlin the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Larijani, who is visiting Russia,” the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

Earlier yesterday, US President Trump said he believed Iran — a close ally of Russia — wanted to make a deal on its nuclear programme to avoid military action.

Trump also renewed his threat to launch strikes against Iran, which recently imposed a crackdown on protesters that observers said killed thousands.

Iran’s Moscow embassy posted on social media that yesterday’s talks between Putin and Larijani focused on economic ties and “important regional and international issues”, without elaborating further.

The visit had not been previously announced, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Moscow has offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran.

While Iran emerged as one of Russia’s main allies during the war in Ukraine, Russia gives Tehran crucial international backing. — AFP