KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Pilgrims’ Fund Board (Tabung Haji -TH) today announced a profit distribution of 3.50 per cent, after zakat, for the 2025 financial year, the highest rate recorded since 2018.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Zulkifli Hasan, said the total profit distribution amounted to RM3.22 billion, benefiting more than 9.7 million TH depositors.

“The rate was achieved after taking into account zakat repayment at 2.577 per cent, amounting to RM95.3 million,” he said at a press conference here today.

Also present were TH Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mustakim Mohamad, TH Chairman Abdul Rashid Hussain, and TH Finance Department Group Executive Director Shamsul Bahar Shamsudin.

Zulkifli said TH’s strongest performance in eight years was driven by enhanced governance, disciplined cost management and a robust, resilient investment strategy. — Bernama