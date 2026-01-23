PARIS, Jan 23 — French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu survived a no-confidence vote today following his move to force his budget through parliament, in a symbolic victory with more such challenges expected.

Lecornu on Tuesday used a constitutional power to ram part of the 2026 budget through parliament without a vote, after making concessions to gain the backing of the Socialists.

The key swing group showed their support Friday by blocking the no-confidence motion filed by the hard left from passing.

A second no-confidence motion filed by the far right was also blocked.

Lecornu will have to use the same constitutional power twice more to enact the full budget into law, exposing Lecornu to further no-confidence motions.

“Things are now at an impasse. The text can no longer be voted on. And we believe France must have a budget,” the prime minister said on Tuesday.

The move marked a rowback for Lecornu who pledged last year to seek parliament’s approval, in a bid to avoid the fate of his two predecessors who were ousted over budget negotiations.

But on Monday, Lecornu conceded with “a certain degree of regret and a bit of bitterness” that he had to invoke the power to push the budget through.

Ahead of Friday’s vote, the Socialists signalled that the use of the measure was “the least bad solution” and the latest draft showed “progress” with concessions including an increase in a top-up benefit for the lowest-paid employees and the rollout of one-euro meals for students.

After the second part of the budget is rammed through on Friday, likely triggering another no-confidence motion, the budget text must then be reviewed by the upper-house Senate before returning to the National Assembly for final adoption. — AFP