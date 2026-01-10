SIMON’S TOWN (South Africa), Jan 10 — South Africa today began naval drills with Russia, Iran and China, describing the manoeuvres off its coast as not merely a show of force but a vital response to rising maritime tensions.

The week-long ‘Will for Peace 2026’ exercises come just days after the United States seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, saying it carried crude bound for Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of Western sanctions.

The seizure followed an American raid that toppled Moscow’s ally Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

The drills — led by China — were more than a military exercise and a statement of intent among the BRICS group of emerging nations, Captain Nndwakhulu Thomas Thamaha, South Africa’s joint taskforce commander, told the opening Ceremony.

“It is a demonstration of our collective resolve to work together,” he said.

BRICS, originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and, more recently, Indonesia.

China and Iran deployed destroyer warships, while Russia and the United Arab Emirates sent corvette vessels. Host South Africa dispatched a frigate.

An Iranian vessel is seen at the Simon's Town Naval base ahead of the Brics Plus countries which include China, Russia and Iran for a joint naval exercises in South Africa's, in Cape Town, South Africa, January 9, 2026. — Reuters pic

Indonesia, Ethiopia and Brazil joined as observers.

“In an increasingly complex maritime environment, cooperation such as this is not an option, it is essential,” said Thamaha.

The exercises were to “ensure the safety of shipping lanes and maritime economic activities,” he said.

Previously known as Exercise Mosi, the drills were initially scheduled for last November but postponed due to a clash with the G20 summit in Johannesburg, boycotted by the United States.

Washington has accused South Africa and the BRICS bloc of ‘anti-American’ policies and warned members they could face an additional 10 per cent tariff on top of existing duties already applied worldwide.

South Africa has also drawn US criticism for its close ties with Russia and a range of other policies, including its decision to bring a genocide case against Washington ally Israel at the International Court of Justice over the Gaza war.

South Africa drew criticism for hosting naval drills with Russia and China in 2023, coinciding with the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The three nations first conducted joint naval drills in 2019. — AFP