JAKARTA, Jan 5 — Indonesian rescue teams recovered the body of a Spanish football coach from Valencia CF’s women’s team on Sunday, more than a week after a tourist boat capsized near Komodo National Park said a search official, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The discovery followed the earlier recovery of one of his daughters, while two other children remain missing.

The coach, Fernando Martín, 44, was travelling with his wife and four children when the wooden tourist vessel KM Putri Sakinah ran into trouble off the coast of Flores Island on December 26, according to Indonesian authorities and Spanish media reports.

His body was found on Sunday morning, about 1.13 nautical miles (2.1 kilometres) from the location where the boat was reported to have encountered difficulties.

Martín was a coach for Valencia CF Femenino, the women’s team of the Spanish club.

Rescue officials said one of Martín’s daughters had been found dead several days earlier during the search.

Two of his other children remain unaccounted for, prompting authorities to extend the operation for several more days.

“The search has been very challenging due to strong currents and unstable weather,” said Fatur Rahman, head of the Maumere search and rescue office.

He said 17 vessels from multiple agencies were involved in the operation, supported by specialist divers and bio-sonar equipment to scan beneath the surface.

Martín’s wife and one other child survived the incident and were rescued along with several crew members.

The area has become one of Indonesia’s most heavily promoted tourist destinations, drawing visitors from around the world to Komodo National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site famed for its Komodo dragons and rich marine biodiversity. — Bernama-dpa