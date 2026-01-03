CRANS-MONTANA, Jan 3 — Swiss police said today they had identified the bodies of four Swiss victims, including two minors, of the New Year bar fire tragedy in Crans-Montana.

Valais canton police said investigators had identified the remains of a Swiss woman of 21, a man of 18, as well as a girl of 16 and a boy of 16. Police added the bodies had been returned to their families as efforts continue to identify the other victims.

Forty people are known to have died in the blaze at a packed bar in the ski resort with 119 revellers injured. — AFP