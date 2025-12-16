WASHINGTON, Dec 16 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he was classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, ramping up his administration’s campaign against drug cartels in Latin America.

“We’re formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction,” Trump said as he signed an executive order.

“No bomb does what this is doing — 200-300,000 people die every year, that we know of,” he added at the signing, held during a White House event to present medals for the defence of the US-Mexican border. — AFP