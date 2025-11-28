SEOUL, Nov 28 — South Korea announced Thursday it is imposing independent sanctions on 15 individuals and more than a hundred entities over their illicit involvement in transnational crimes in South-east Asia, primarily online scams that have targeted South Korean nationals, Yonhap News reported.

It marks the first time South Korea has imposed sanctions over transnational crimes in South-east Asia.

Subject to the sanctions are criminal organisations involved in voice phishing and other online scams, as well as their members, the foreign ministry said in a release.

“The government has been making all-out and comprehensive efforts to respond to transnational crimes that pose serious threats to the lives and property of our citizens,” the ministry said.

“We have stepped up efforts to eradicate transnational crimes and are consulting with other countries on the issues. The independent sanctions announced today (Thursday) are an extension of these efforts,” it said.

South Korea has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China to cooperate on countering voice phishing and online fraud during the summit talks between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month.

South Korea has also signed an MOU with Cambodia to create a task force within the Cambodian police to combat similar crimes targeting South Koreans and to better protect its citizens. — Bernama-Yonhap