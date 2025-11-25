GENEVA, Nov 25 — The United States pressed Ukraine to accept its proposals to end the war with Russia during talks in Geneva, a senior official told AFP, despite Kyiv’s protests that the plan conceded too much to Moscow.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington did not directly threaten to cut off aid if Kyiv rejected its proposals, but that Ukraine understood this was a distinct possibility.

The US plan, originally made up of 28 points, would see Ukraine effectively cede its eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions to Russia and slash the size of its military—demands that Kyiv has described as unacceptable.

While negotiators wrangled to find a way out of the war, early Tuesday, powerful explosions rocked Kyiv, and the air force warned of a countrywide threat of missiles.

In Switzerland on Sunday, Ukrainian, US and European officials met to draft an “updated” version of the plan to end the war, but the Kremlin responded Monday that it would not accept European amendments.

Although US pressure on Ukraine eased during the meeting in Geneva, “overall pressure” remained, a senior official briefed on the talks said.

The source said they did not understand why Washington was hurrying towards a deal, but that “everyone” was for an end to the war if there was a real opportunity to do so.

The White House pushed back on criticism that President Donald Trump was favouring Russia in his efforts to end the war.

“The idea that the United States of America is not engaging with both sides equally in this war to bring it to an end is a complete and total fallacy,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kyiv and its European allies say the war, the largest and deadliest on European soil since World War II, is an unprovoked and illegal land grab that has resulted in a tidal wave of violence and destruction.

Tens of thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed since the invasion began, while millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes.

‘Critical moment’

Trump initially gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky until Thursday to respond to the first version of the plan.

But German Chancellor Friedrich Merz threw doubt on Trump’s deadline, saying at an EU-Africa summit in Angola that discussions would be a “lengthy, long-lasting process”.

A new version of a draft worked on in Geneva has not been published but all sides agreed that any deal must “uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

Countries supporting Kyiv—part of the “coalition of the willing”—are due to hold a video call Tuesday following the Geneva talks.

Zelensky said his country was at a “critical moment”, after last week warning Ukraine risked losing either its “dignity” or Washington as an ally.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had welcomed the original US plan, saying it could be a basis for a deal.

But in Ukraine’s southern city of Zaporizhzhia, residents balked at the idea of ceding land to Russia.

“We cannot give up any territory. What did our soldiers give their lives for? How will we look their families in the eye?” asked Tetiana, a worker at a local metal firm.

“I understand that it is very difficult for our boys, but give them an inch and they will take a mile.”

Trump optimistic

In Washington, Trump appeared hopeful of a breakthrough.

“Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening,” Trump said on social media.

In Geneva on Sunday, the Ukrainian delegation said a new draft of the plan “already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “tremendous” progress had been made at the talks.

“I honestly believe we’ll get there,” Rubio said, adding: “Obviously, the Russians get a vote.”

Moscow has captured and occupies swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine, and claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions including Crimea which it seized in 2014.

The Kremlin is seeking recognition of the territories it occupies and wants Kyiv to pull out of the part of the Donetsk region that remains under its control—demands deemed unacceptable by Ukraine. — AFP