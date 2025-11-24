JAKARTA, Nov 24 — The Indonesian government has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating national rice self-sufficiency and stopping any import activities that violate state policy, reported Antara news agency.

Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman made the statement on Monday after authorities uncovered 250 tonnes of illegal rice that entered Sabang, Aceh.

“President Prabowo (Subianto) has stated that imports are prohibited because we have ample stocks,” Sulaiman said, stressing that the government will prevent any attempt to bring in rice, particularly through unlawful channels.

He maintained that Indonesia has no reason to import rice, citing strong national stocks and a projected 2025 production of 34.77 million tonnes based on Statistics Indonesia data.

He also claimed that the import ban has contributed to declining global rice prices, suggesting rice from Vietnam and Thailand has become cheaper because Indonesia is not importing.

“Leaders of other countries have asked President Prabowo to export to Indonesia, even if only in small amounts,” Sulaiman said. “We’ve conveyed that there’s enough rice, and we even estimate that the end of the year will be the highest rice price.”

Responding to the 250-tonne illegal shipment, he said the government took immediate action after receiving initial information about rice entering the country without a permit.

The minister added that his office coordinated with relevant agencies and promptly sealed the consignment.

On Sunday, Sulaiman announced the sealing of a warehouse belonging to PT MSG, which allegedly imported the rice from Thailand without authorisation.

“We have sealed it, and we are asking for the perpetrators to be investigated,” he said. — Bernama-Antara