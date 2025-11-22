LOS ANGELES, Nov 22 — All crew members have been evacuated from a burning ship at San Pedro port last night, after a fire caused an explosion that disrupted power and crane operations, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Around 8.27pm (12.27pm Malaysian time), all remaining crew members were assisted off the vessel, bringing the total to 23 safely evacuated with no injuries reported, LAFD said.

Six crew members had been previously unaccounted for.

Hazardous materials have been identified in several bays at the port, and firefighters are wearing protective gear and using self-contained breathing equipment.

“First responders are on the scene with more than 100 firefighters working to suppress the fire and Port Police are working to assist the crew to safety,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X.

All crew members are accounted for. First responders are actively responding to a fire on a container ship at the Port of Los Angeles. LAFD continues fire-suppression efforts and is monitoring air quality. The City is monitoring this active incident closely. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) November 22, 2025

She said LAFD is monitoring air quality as fire suppression continues.

Marine units continue cooling the ship’s exterior, with no personnel allowed below deck, the LAFD said. — Reuters