WELLINGTON, Nov 19 — New Zealand said today it was banning new prescriptions of puberty blocking drugs for young transgender people, in a move that critics warned could worsen the mental health of those affected.

The step comes amid growing global debate about the number of adolescents seeking to change gender, dividing those concerned about hastiness in prescribing such medications and those worried about access to remedies they deem life-saving.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said doctors would no longer be able to prescribe gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues for gender dysphoria or incongruence to those seeking treatment for the conditions and not already on the drugs.

The decision resulted from a health ministry finding of a lack of “high-quality evidence that demonstrates the benefits or risks”, Brown added in a statement.

The ban takes effect from December 19.

Some countries, such as Britain, have placed a temporary ban on the sale or supply of these drugs to those under 18 who are not already taking them.

The drugs will still be available in New Zealand for those with early onset puberty, endometriosis or prostate cancer, as well as for current users.

The health ministry said 113 people were using puberty blockers in 2023, down from 140 in 2021.

The ban will have a devastating impact on the lives and well-being of transgender and gender diverse young people in New Zealand, said Elizabeth McElrea, an official with a transgender health body.

“The ban will lead to worsening mental health, increased suicidality and dysphoria for gender diverse children and young people,” McElrea, the vice-president of the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa, said in a statement.

It would bring a higher risk of experiencing marginalisation and discrimination for them, she added.

Treatment decisions should be made by doctors, young people and their parents, said Shanan Halbert, spokesperson for opposition party Labour on Rainbow issues.

He also called for the government to provide adequate support for those hit by the ban. — Reuters