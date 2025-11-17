BEIJING, Nov 17 — China’s Premier Li Qiang has no plans to meet with the Japanese prime minister on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, the Chinese foreign ministry said on today, as tensions over Taiwan deepen.

The Japanese prime minister’s comments on Taiwan have seriously damaged the political foundation of Sino-Japanese relations, and Japan should retract its “wrongful” remarks, Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.

Earlier this month, Takaichi told parliament that a Chinese attack on democratically-governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims to be part of its territory, could trigger a military response from Japan. — Reuters