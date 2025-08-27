WASHINGTON, Aug 27 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday that US colleges would struggle without Chinese students, amid a backlash from his base after he suggested he could let 600,000 Chinese college students into the country as part of trade talks with the economic rival.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said today that the ministry hoped the US would follow through on Trump’s statement welcoming Chinese students and stop the “unprovoked harassment, interrogation, and deportation” of Chinese students. — Reuters