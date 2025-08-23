JAKARTA, Aug 23 — Indonesia is investigating suspected radioactive contamination involving Cesium-137, following reports from the United States (US) authorities that frozen shrimp exported from the Southeast Asian country may have been exposed to radioactive material, reported Antara News Agency.

During a visit to Cikande in Serang District, Banten, on Thursday, Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said an investigation led by Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono found that the shrimp processing facility in Cikande procures its shrimp from Lampung.

“The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries has visited the site and identified potential sources of Cesium-137. This is highly unusual,” Hanif said.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation, as the sudden presence of cesium in shrimp processing poses a serious risk,” he added.

Hanif explained that a team of experts would be deployed to assess conditions on the ground.

“What’s clear is that we must identify the source to prevent public concern and avoid significant losses in the export sector,” he emphasised.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported detecting Cesium-137 in frozen shrimp exported from Indonesia.

Separately, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed that Cesium-137 was found in shipping containers at four major US ports: Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami.

In response, the FDA suspended imports of processed products from PT Bahari Makmur Sejati due to suspected radioactive contamination with Cesium-137, pending resolution of the issue.

Trade Minister Budi Santoso said on Wednesday (August 20), that he had coordinated with Sakti and the Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (Bapeten) to evaluate frozen shrimp exports to the US suspected of radioactive exposure. — Bernama-Antara