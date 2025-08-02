HUNAN, Aug 2 — A Chinese diver has stunned the nation after surviving five days trapped in a submerged cave system in Hunan province, in what many netizens are calling a miracle of willpower and endurance.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident occurred on July 19 when the man, surnamed Wang, disappeared just five minutes into a river dive with a friend in Furong Town, Xiangxi.

The river, several dozen metres deep, leads to a complex cave network with an entrance located around nine metres below the surface. Wang, said to be in his 40s, failed to resurface, prompting an immediate search.

Authorities sought assistance from the Xiangxi Shuguang Rescue Team and special police divers from Baise in Guangxi. Two deep cave dives were conducted, but initial efforts proved unsuccessful.

SCMP reported that during the second attempt, rescuers heard what sounded like someone knocking on rocks. They instructed support teams to shut off boat engines for better listening conditions, but the sound was not repeated.

Eventually, the search teams located Wang and brought him to the surface. His first words reportedly left rescuers stunned: “Do you have a cigarette?”

The story quickly went viral in China, with many online users expressing disbelief that Wang survived in pitch darkness, underwater, for five full days and nights.

“Nine metres underwater, pitch black, survived for five days. Unbelievable. A true miracle. His mind did not collapse. What incredible willpower!” one netizen wrote.

Another said: “To survive five days and still be in good condition, he is not just lucky, he is superhuman.”

A third questioned: “It must have been pitch black in that cave. I am really wondering, how did he manage to catch fish?”

SCMP did not provide details on Wang’s medical condition following the rescue, but his survival has captured the imagination of many across the country.