WASHINGTON DC, July 28 — The US Secret Service arrested a man after he climbed a gate at the US Treasury building in Washington on Sunday at about 2.30 pm, the agency said in statement.

Traffic in the area was blocked off as Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department’s bomb squad, “out of an abundance of caution,” examined a bag the man had left on the sidewalk outside the fence, according to the statement from a Secret Service spokesperson. It was not an explosive device, the spokesperson added.

The Treasury building is located next to the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue.

No Secret Service protectees were at the White House at the time, the statement said.

The suspect was charged with unlawful entry and in connection with an outstanding warrant and was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the statement. — Reuters