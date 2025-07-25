JAKARTA, July 25 — Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) is closely monitoring forest and land fires across several provinces in Sumatra and Kalimantan, with both active and contained hotspots being reported.

Fires that broke out in South Sumatra’s Musi Rawas, Muara Enim, Ogan Ilir, and Pali regencies, have been successfully extinguished by the joint emergency teams by Wednesday, BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

“Local authorities recorded 2,543 hotspots from January 1 to July 22, with 43.08 hectares of land affected,” he said in a statement on Friday.

In West Sumatra, a fire that started on July 12 in Limapuluh Kota remains active due to water shortages. Efforts are concentrated on preventing the fire from spreading to residential areas, particularly in Nagari Tarantang.

In Padang Lawas, North Sumatra, some 435 hectares have been affected by fire, with the blaze in Marenu village remaining active. A fire in Parsombaan village, which began on July 20, has been extinguished.

“In Simalungun Regency, a 60-hectare fire was brought under control by Thursday, and efforts to contain fires continue in Panai Hilir, Labuhanbatu,” Abdul Muhari added.

He highlighted that Riau Province, a key area for fire prevention, has seen 1,144.90 hectares affected so far this year. Efforts to extinguish the fires are ongoing.

In West Kalimantan, the number of hotspots decreased from 17 to three on Thursday following an emergency alert declared in the Kubu Raya regency, which intensified containment efforts.

Fires in Central Kalimantan’s Palangkaraya city and East Kotawaringin regency, which destroyed a total area of 201.03 hectares, were extinguished by joint teams, he said. — Bernama