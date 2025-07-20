MANILA, July 20 — Three Filipinos were dead and over 300,000 individuals have been affected by Typhoon Wipha in recent days, Philippine authorities said Sunday, reported Xinhua.

As of Sunday morning, three people were reported dead in the Philippines, while three were injured and three others were reported missing, due to the effects of Wipha and the southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its situational report.

The reported casualties are for validation, the NDRRMC added.

The NDRRMC said that a total of 120,008 families, or 370,289 individuals, were affected across the country.

Wipha exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday. The severe tropical storm has reached typhoon strength before hitting southern China on Sunday.

In its Sunday bulletin, the Philippine state weather bureau, PAGASA, said the southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains over several areas around the nation. — Bernama-Xinhua