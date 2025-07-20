DOHA, July 20 — One of the princes of the Saudi Arabian ruling family, Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud, died on Saturday after spending almost 20 years in a coma following a car accident, according to the royal office, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

The member of the royal family, who spent such a long time in a coma, was called the “sleeping prince” in Saudi Arabia. There were periodic rumours that he was getting better, which were not confirmed.

“A prayer service for the prince’s funeral will be held on Sunday at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Grand Mosque in Riyadh,” the office said in a statement, which was cited by the state-run news agency SPA.

The information about the death of the 35-year-old prince was confirmed on X by his father Khalid bin Talal, who for 20 years refused to turn off life support and believed that his son would come out of the coma.

He regularly posted numerous photos on social networks after visiting his son in the hospital, including on various holidays. — Bernama