BEIJING, July 6 — A 25-year-old Chinese model has been rescued from human traffickers in Myanmar after vanishing en route to what he believed was a modelling assignment in Thailand.

VN Express reported that Zhong Hao Bin, who has been modelling professionally for the past four years, disappeared in early June after accepting what appeared to be a legitimate offer to pose for a magazine.

He flew from Guangzhou to Bangkok on June 8 and was taken to Thailand’s Tak province near the Myanmar border — where his family lost contact with him.

Concerned for his safety, Zhong’s sister took to the Chinese social media platform Weibo, describing how her brother had always been kind and trusting, and had shouldered the responsibility of caring for her and their mother since their father’s death.

Her post sparked widespread attention and a formal appeal to both Chinese and Thai authorities.

Days later, on June 13, Zhong managed to briefly contact his family, revealing that he had been deceived and taken across the border into Myanmar, though he was unable to say where exactly he was.

Following weeks of investigation and coordination between agencies, China Daily reported on July 3 that Zhong had been safely rescued.

China’s embassy in Thailand confirmed the operation was a joint effort but withheld specifics, citing the sensitivity of the case.

Zhong’s case is not an isolated one. Just months earlier, Chinese actor Wang Xing was similarly tricked into travelling to Thailand, only to be abducted in Tak province and later rescued in a raid that uncovered 60 trafficked Chinese nationals.

Such incidents have raised serious concerns in China, with the Thai tourism sector particularly affected.

According to Pattaya Mail, tourist arrivals from China have slumped significantly — dropping to under 6,000 on a day in April 2025, far below the 15,000 to 20,000 typically expected.

In response, Thai authorities have stepped up efforts to reassure travellers, including launching emergency apps to help visitors seek assistance more easily.

Zhong is now recovering after his ordeal, and his family has expressed deep gratitude for the efforts that brought him home safely.