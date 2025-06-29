HONG KONG, June 29 — A taxi driver was left injured after a drunk passenger allegedly lashed out with a knife for waking him at the end of a ride in Tai Kok Tsui, Hong Kong early this morning.

Police told South China Morning Post they were alerted to the incident at 5.58am, after the 35-year-old driver was reportedly attacked when his cab reached the junction of Kok Cheung Street and Tai Tsuen Street.

The passenger, a 31-year-old man surnamed Chong, had dozed off in the taxi during a journey from Yau Ma Tei.

When the driver tried to wake him, Chong allegedly pulled a knife from his trousers and began swinging it. The cabby sustained a small cut to one of his fingers.

Chong then fled towards nearby Li Tak Street, but the driver pursued him on foot and called the police.

Officers equipped with helmets and tactical vests launched a search of the surrounding area.

They eventually found the suspect in a hotel on Li Tak Street, roughly 200m from the scene of the altercation. A 40cm butcher knife was recovered from the hotel room.

Police said Chong appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time of his arrest. Both he and the taxi driver were taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.

Chong has been arrested on suspicion of wounding. The case is being investigated by the Mong Kok district crime unit.