LONDON, June 27 — Two UK police officers were dismissed on Thursday after a disciplinary hearing ruled they had committed gross misconduct during the “humiliating” strip search of a 15-year-old schoolgirl wrongly suspected of possessing cannabis.

Officers searched “Child Q” at her school in Hackney, east London, in December 2020, after teachers suspected her of carrying cannabis.

She was made to remove her underwear and expose intimate body parts while on her period, the four-week hearing was told.

Commander Jason Prins, chairman of the misconduct panel, said race was not a factor in the way Child Q, who is black, was treated.

But the disciplinary hearing found that officers Kristina Linge and Rafal Szmydynski had committed gross misconduct, while fellow officer Victoria Wray’s actions amounted to misconduct.

Linge and Szmydynski were both dismissed while the panel gave Wray a final written warning.

The hearing was earlier told that an appropriate adult was not present during the search and her mother was not informed.

The search was “humiliating... disproportionate, inappropriate and unnecessary”, leaving her feeling “degraded,” Prins said.

Child Q did not give evidence due to the “psychological effects that this strip search has had on her”, the panel heard.

Following public condemnation of the incident, the UK government announced new rules in 2024 that would require parents and guardians to be informed when their child is strip searched by police. — AFP