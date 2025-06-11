EREVAN (Armenia), June 11 — As children chased pigeons and old men murmured under poplar trees in Yerevan’s central square, unease hung in the air.

Armenia is divided over what more it must surrender for a shot at lasting peace with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has demanded sweeping concessions from its arch foe as part of a deal to end decades of hostility and conflict between the Caucasus rivals.

Despite the tranquil scenes of a warm spring day, the issue has stirred worry in a fragile Armenian society, still reeling from a humiliating military defeat in 2023.

Life “is full of uncertainty”, said Nare Barseghyan, a 25-year-old philologist.

“We have a divided society, toxic politics and a growing disrespect for our country,” she added.

“People shouldn’t be constantly threatened that there will be a new war if we don’t yield to Azerbaijani demands,” she said.

Exodus

Since the break-up of the Soviet Union, the Caucasian neighbours have fought several wars for control of the Karabakh region, which was historically part of Armenia.

Officially recognised as part of Azerbaijan, it was ruled by pro-Armenian separatists for three decades.

Azerbaijan recaptured it in a lightning 24-hour offensive in 2023, prompting more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee the mountainous enclave.

The defeat and exodus have deepened Armenia’s political divisions and sparked street protests over the government’s handling of the crisis.

Seeking to move beyond the conflict, Baku and Yerevan agreed in March on the text of a broader peace treaty, hailed by some as a possible turning point in relations.

But Azerbaijan is asking, among other demands, for Armenia to first amend its constitution to formally drop any territorial claims to Karabakh — a move that would sever its bond with a region perceived by Armenians as their ancestral homeland.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signalled his readiness to comply for the sake of a lasting peace, announcing plans for a constitutional referendum in 2027.

‘No security’

The loss of Karabakh has splintered Armenian society.

“Some believe the issue of Artsakh is closed but most do not — because no nation can so easily give up a part of its homeland,” said Robert Matevosyan, 52, using the Armenian name for Karabakh.

“You can’t close that chapter when every day you see people from Artsakh who’ve lost everything,” he added, referring to the Karabakh refugees who rushed to the relative safety of Armenia.

Matevosyan, a softly spoken engineer and part-time tour guide, is from Syunik, a southern Armenian region that borders Azerbaijan.

When he returns to his village of Kapan, with Azerbaijani military posts just a few hundred metres away, he said he feels the tension in the air.

“There is no security. Only the illusion of it,” he told AFP.

He does not want Armenia to change its constitution “under threat from Azerbaijan”.

“If anyone thinks this will bring peace, they’re wrong. Azerbaijan doesn’t want peace,” he said.

Such doubts are widespread across Armenian society, where Pashinyan’s proposed constitutional referendum dominates public discourse.

“The constitution shouldn’t be changed under external pressure,” said Karine Hambardzumyan, a 65-year-old physicist.

“I don’t want to build my life under someone else’s threats. Let it be hard, let it be difficult — but let it be our choice.”

‘Retake’ Karabakh

Many in Armenia still harbour hopes of one day reclaiming Karabakh.

“We should first build a strong country,” Hambardzumyan said. “Then we will retake Artsakh.”

Musician Vahan Artsruni, 59, struck a similar note.

“We can bring Artsakh back — not now, maybe, but in time. If we are united,” he said.

“I feel the same spirit I felt 30 years ago,” when Armenian forces took control of Karabakh following the Soviet Union’s collapse.

He dismissed the constitutional debate as “one of many false agendas pushed by the government” and said he was not worried about the result.

“Given the extremely low level of trust in the government, it’s already clear that even if the issue reaches a referendum, it won’t pass,” he said.