LONDON, May 6 — For history teacher Martin Rizcki, the emotion of UK celebrations marking 80 years since the end of World War II became too much when Winston Churchill’s words boomed out of loudspeakers to thousands outside Buckingham Palace.

Rizcki was one of the many who defied chilly weather and flocked to central London’s Union Jack-lined Mall for the start of four days of events marking VE Day.

“It’s not often that we are reminded of the courage of an entire generation,” said the man in his 40s, whose parents fled Poland shortly before the war began.

“No matter where we come from we can all feel and understand the significance of this day.”

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales watch the flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony after attending the armed forces procession yesterday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day also known as Victory in Europe Day. — AFP pic

Preparations began at dawn for some, including Patrick Beacon and his wife Catherine, both 76.

They travelled from Coventry in central England and had stationed themselves on the street leading to Buckingham Palace with camping chairs and a flask of coffee by 7.00am.

They wanted to get the “best view” of the military parade kickstarting celebrations, which will run until the official anniversary of Victory in Europe Day tomorrow, and which are set to be the last major commemoration with a significant WWII veteran presence.

“It’s so emotional to be here today,” said Patrick, who was born after the war but has vivid memories of Coventry devastated by Nazi air raids.

“Eighty years of peace and peace of mind, I don’t know if we understand what an achievement it is. Where would we be without them?”

“For me, it’s a moral imperative to be here especially at a time when war is raging,” he said.

King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and thousands of spectators watched as Nato personnel from the US, France and Germany, along with a small number of Ukrainian troops, joined the procession.

People walk up The Mall towards Buckingham Palace ahead of a Red Arrows flypast following a military procession celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day also known as Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe, in central London yesterday. — AFP pic

Curious tourists

The spectacle also intrigued tourists, including 52-year-old Ludivine Batthelot from southern France.

“We came out of curiosity because it’s the kind of celebration that the English do so well,” she told AFP. “It’s folklore — we wanted to be in the mood and live the experience.”

Yesterday’s march of around 1,000 troops was followed by a fly-past featuring aerobatic team The Red Arrows as well as current and historic military aircraft, which the 76-year-old king watched alongside Queen Camilla and other royals from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

“I came to see the royals,” said 48-year-old Marina Richards, sporting Union Jack-themed headgear and a Charles and Camilla T-shirt.

“It’s been a tough year especially for King Charles — I’m glad to be here and to have a chance to see him.”

Celebrations will draw to a close tomorrow with a two-minute national silence, observed by the royals and at government buildings at noon.

King Charles, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer for over a year, and Queen Camilla will attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, followed by a concert at London’s Horse Guards Parade. — AFP